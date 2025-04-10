FINCA Subsidiaries Earn Highest Level Of Client Protection Certification

FINCA Tajikistan Customer Nazarov Tojiddin talks with Bahlki Branch Manager Kutbiddin Khojamurodov.

FINCA customer Mrs. Melkumyan cares for pigs on her farm in Stepanavan, Armenia.

FINCA Tajikistan and FINCA Armenia demonstrate dedication to responsible, ethical customer care

- Zar Wardak, FINCA Impact Finance VP of Business and Customer StrategyWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FINCA Armenia and FINCA Tajikistan have achieved the highest level of Client Protection Certification from Cerise+SPTF, granted by global rating agency MFR.Client Protection Certification is an independent, third-party evaluation. Gold certification means these FINCA Impact Finance (FIF) subsidiaries meet the most rigorous standards of Client Protection found in Cerise+SPTF's Universal Standards for Social Performance Management.FIF Vice President of Business and Customer Strategy Zar Wardak said advances in technology make it more critical than ever for microfinance organizations to have strict consumer protection policies in place, as FIF does.“Technology is extending our reach to remote communities that are unfamiliar with formal banking services,” Wardak said.“This expanded access can help us end poverty. It also requires increased diligence on our part. We must make sure every customer is treated fairly and ethically and has the tools they need to make sound financial decisions.”Steven Hass, FINCA Armenia CEO, said this achievement underscores his organization's unwavering commitment to client protection.“FINCA Armenia offers responsible financial services and training that helps customers budget, improve their standard of living and avoid over-indebtedness,” said Hass.“We are honored by this recognition of our commitment to excellence in consumer protection.”Client protection is also critical to FINCA's work in Tajikistan.We believe trust and responsibility are the foundation of sustainable financial inclusion,” said FINCA Tajikistan CEO Sergey Kim.“We will continue to prioritize client protection and uphold the highest standards as we grow and serve our communities.”FINCA Armenia and FINCA Tajikistan are part of FIF's global network of microfinance institutions. They join FIF subsidiaries in Azerbaijan, Guatemala, Jordan, Kosovo and Kyrgyzstan in earning gold certification. The network's Democratic Republic of the Congo and Malawi subsidiaries have earned silver certification. Additional subsidiaries are pursuing certification.Millions of entrepreneurs rely on FIF's commitment to customer protection and an unmatched customer experience to help them build a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities. FIF empowers customers by providing the products and education they need most so they can improve their standard of living, build financial health and resilience, and keep their children in school.About FINCA ArmeniaFINCA Armenia serves more than 20,000 customers clients through traditional and digital channels, even in the most remote areas of Armenia. In addition to providing responsible financial products and services, FINCA Armenia provides a wide range of training opportunities to help customers build financial literacy and boost business income.About FINCA TajikistanFINCA Tajikistan serves more than 30,000 customers, operating primarily through a network of branches in remote and rural areas. It provides innovative financial products and services to low-income customers who traditionally have lacked access to such services. The subsidiary's Women's Club offers financial education and skills training to more than 6,000 customers and non-customers across the country.###

Michael Halpern

FINCA Impact Finance

+1 202-378-8618

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.