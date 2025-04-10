SOAR HEALTH, INC. SIGNS NEW LEASE WITH BOXER PROPERTY FOR 9,450 SQ FT AT 685 CITADEL DRIVE

Boxer Property is proud to announce that Soar Health, Inc. has signed a new lease for 9,450 square feet of office space at 685 Citadel Drive East.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boxer Property is proud to announce that Soar Health, Inc. has signed a new lease for 9,450 square feet of office space at 685 Citadel Drive East, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. This lease was negotiated by Boxer's leasing agent Linda Wasserman.“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Colorado Springs,” said Ian Goldstein, co-founder of Soar Health, Inc.“Signing this lease with Boxer Property is a significant step in our commitment to providing the highest standard of care to individuals and families in the area. Boxer Property has been a fantastic partner in helping us find a location that aligns with our mission and allows us to continue growing.”About Soar HealthSoar Health, Inc. is a rapidly growing organization dedicated to providing high-quality care to individuals with autism and their families. Founded in 2021 by a husband-and-wife team in Denver, Colorado, Soar's mission is to ensure access to exceptional services within each community they serve. Their growth strategy focuses on establishing deep footprints in every location, ensuring families always have a clinic nearby to meet their needs.685 Citadel Drive East – A Premier Office Space in Colorado Springs:Prime Location: Conveniently located next to Citadel Mall, this office space benefits from high foot traffic and excellent business opportunities in the heart of Colorado Springs.Modern Amenities: Tenants enjoy on-site property management and maintenance services, ensuring a seamless and professional work environment.Flexible Spaces: A variety of office sizes and layouts are available to accommodate businesses of all types, with leasing agents on-site to assist with space planning.Professional Atmosphere: The property offers ample parking for tenants and visitors, along with dedicated management and leasing support to enhance the tenant experience.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty

