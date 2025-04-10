Balfour Capital Welcomes John Grecu As Investment Advisor - Monaco

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Danny Meyer, renowned restaurateur and CEO of Union Square YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Appoints Mihnea Ion (John) Grecu as Senior Advisor to Support International Strategy and Cross-Sector ExpansionBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a globally recognized investment and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mihnea Ion (John) Grecu as a Senior Advisor, further strengthening the firm's international advisory capabilities and expanding its leadership presence across Europe and North America.With over two decades of experience in financial consulting, market strategy, and executive leadership, Mihnea brings an extraordinary blend of analytical depth, entrepreneurial agility, and global business insight. Fluent in English, French, and Romanian, he has built a diverse and successful career leading ventures across the United States and Europe, consistently driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.Mihnea is best known as the Founder and Executive Director of The Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe in Southampton, New York, where he created an upscale retail destination that became a staple in the Hamptons' luxury food market. Under his stewardship, the business experienced consistent revenue growth, strategic product line expansion, and eventually opened a second flagship location in Palm Beach, Florida. Demonstrating his talent for international brand development, Mihnea also secured an exclusive U.S. importer and distributor agreement for LaSemeuse Swiss Coffee, overseeing the brand's entire U.S. market entry and nationwide distribution strategy.Earlier in his career, Mihnea served as General Manager of TAG Travel Agency in Bucharest, where his introduction of customized travel solutions led to a doubling in customer volume and a sharp increase in net income. He also launched the travel and lifestyle magazine IDEI DE VACANȚĂ, which reached profitability and market recognition within just three issues, reflecting his media and marketing acumen.Mihnea's consulting expertise is equally impressive. As a Senior Consultant with EURO Communications & Consulting, he successfully led complex EU-funded SAPARD and PHARE projects, collaborating with municipal governments and European Commission representatives. His ability to navigate financial compliance, grant strategy, and infrastructure development proved invaluable in helping clients secure critical funding and implement long-term development programs.“Mihnea's appointment is a strategic milestone for BCG,” said a company spokesperson.“His multi-sector experience, entrepreneurial drive, and deep understanding of both U.S. and European markets make him uniquely positioned to help us scale and refine our global advisory platform.”Beginning his career in logistics and market research, Mihnea quickly ascended to executive leadership roles where he built customer-focused business models, formed high-performing teams, and anticipated market trends that informed pricing, product innovation, and expansion decisions.Mihnea holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Banking (Cum Laude) from Titu Maiorescu University, and pursued an MBA in Marketing and Finance at DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management. In addition, he holds professional certifications in Tourism Management, Web Design, and Emergency Medical Services, underscoring his broad skillset and lifelong dedication to learning and leadership.As Balfour Capital Group continues its mission to deliver high-impact, globally integrated financial solutions, Mihnea Ion Grecu's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing cross-border strategic initiatives, guiding international market entry strategies, and advising on multi-sector investments.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a premier global investment and advisory firm, providing tailored services in capital markets, corporate finance, strategic consulting, and asset management. With a presence in over 20 countries, BCG is known for combining deep financial insight with innovation and integrity to serve institutions, governments, and private clients worldwide.Media ContactMedia RelationsBalfour Capital GroupEmail: ...Website:

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 312-857-6941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.