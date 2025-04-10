403
Major German Eco. Institutes Lower Growth Expectations In '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 10 (KUNA) -- Five major German economic institutes -- including Leibniz Institute for Economic Research (RWI) the IFO institute, and others -- lowered their growth expectations for 205 due to a variety of factors.
A statement by the institutions revealed that its experts lowered their expectation from 0.8 percent growth to 0.1 percent due to a number of factors including structural issues facing the largest economy in Europe, lack of skilled labor as well as the new US tariffs.
The statement indicated that structural issues could not be solved through increasing government spending, but through foundational reforms.
The tariffs touted by US President Donald Trump and imposed against competitors and partner countries also would affect several sectors in Germany including aluminum and steel manufacturing in addition to automotive exports.
The institutions warned that the new US trade policies would increasing geopolitical tensions a world already suffering from chaos. (end)
