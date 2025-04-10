First Stage Of Gabala-Khankandi Ultramarathon Wraps Up

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first stage of the Gabala-Khankandi ultramarathon has concluded, Azernews reports.

The ultramarathon participants covered a distance of 55 kilometers from Gabala to Agdash.

The winner of the first stage was Turkish athlete, Uzeyir Soylamez. His compatriot, Omer Alkanoglu, took second place, and Giorgi Lomidze from Georgia took third place.

It should be noted that 81 athletes participated in the ultramarathon. 23 of them are women, the rest are men. Among the participants of the race are athletes from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia.

The participants of the marathon, which started in the "Sports Capital" city of Gabala, will cover a distance of 192 kilometers and finish in Khankandi.

The ultramarathon participants will then compete in the Agdash-Barda (65 kilometers), Barda-Agdam (44 kilometers), and Agdam-Khankendi (28 kilometers) stages.

The winners of each stage will be awarded separately, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the grand prize.