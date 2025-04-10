Shmyhal Calls On EU To Speed Up Ukraine's Integration Into Single Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called on the European Union to expedite Ukraine's integration into the EU's Single Market at all levels.

He stated this during the Ukraine-EU Business Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are ready to become a full-fledged member of the EU Single Market, and we urge the European Union to accelerate this process at all levels. Preserving the liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the EU is essential, as it already benefits both sides,” Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that last year, trade turnover between Ukraine and the EU surpassed $60 billion, with Ukraine importing goods worth $35 billion. He emphasized that this demonstrates Ukraine's role as a reliable partner and a significant emerging market that strengthens the European Union.

“This level of economic integration should be reinforced by new agreements, particularly the signing of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products and the deepening of the strategic dialogue on steel,” he added.

As previously reported, in March, Ukraine completed the official screening of its legislation's compliance with EU norms as part of the Free Movement of Goods negotiations.