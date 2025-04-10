Two Become One: CITGO Makes Paying For Fuel Easier With Mobile App Consolidation
"Our goal is to continue enhancing the user experience for our customers," said Joey Low, Manager, Loyalty and Marketing Programs, "and this update directly addresses customer feedback regarding the inconvenience of managing two separate apps. The Club CITGO app now provides a more intuitive and integrated experience with enhanced security protocols."
Additional Club CITGO enhancements that make for a better, more convenient experience at the pump and in-store include:
Instant Fuel Rewards: Members earn and redeem discounts on every fuel transaction, with special bonus days throughout the month earning them even larger discounts.
Personalized Offers: Lifecycle marketing deals and promotions tailored to members purchase habits to give them more enticing offers.
Faster Payments: Use of biometrics for authorizing the transaction simplifies the transaction flow and removes the need for members to remember passwords.
Enhanced Security: Members benefit from improved security features designed to protect their account information and personal data.
CITGO Pay was deactivated on April 1, 2025. After this date, mobile payments will be exclusively available through the updated Club CITGO app. CITGO aims to provide a more user-friendly and efficient experience for all its loyal customers with more innovations to come later in the year. For more information, visit .
About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.
