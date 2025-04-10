Parks Associates Delivers Critical End-User Market Data For Consumer And SMB Insights At Wi-Fi World Congress USA 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Smart home device adoption increased fivefold in past ten years to 45% of US internet households; only a quarter of internet households report using a router/gateway app, either from their ISP or router maker

DALLAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, the leading market research and consulting firm specializing in consumer and small business technology markets, is proud to announce its partnership with WiFi NOW for the upcoming Wi-Fi World Congress USA 2025 . Parks Associates' consumer research shows smart home device adoption increased fivefold in the past ten years to 45% of US internet households. US internet households own 17 connected devices on average, a rate that has doubled since 2014.

Wi-Fi World Congress USA 2025 - Elizabeth Parks Speaking

Continue Reading

The event is being held April 28-30 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, and brings together global leaders in wireless connectivity. This partnership ensures that the voice of the consumer and small business is at the center of strategic innovation. As part of the event, Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO of Parks Associates, will lead a featured session "Present & Future of Smart Home IoT, Smart Building IoT," from 1:50-2:10 PM on April 29, 2025.

"In our view, Parks Associates delivers the finest in business-critical insights into the connected consumer market," said Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of WiFi NOW and organizer of the Wi-Fi World Congress event series. "We're excited to be partnering Parks Associates for this event, also because we know that accurate information and analysis is essential for building the next generation of Wi-Fi connectivity technology and services."

The presentation draws on Parks Associates' industry-leading consumer research to highlight value-added services, consumer demand and expectations, and opportunities for new service revenues. Other data highlighted includes research insights from Parks Associates:



Only a quarter of internet households report using a router/gateway app, either from their ISP or router maker.

40% of US internet households rate home technology support appealing.

Smart home device adoption increased fivefold in the past ten years to 45% of US internet households. 32% of US internet households own a Wi-Fi mesh network.

"The battle for home connectivity is no longer about speed - it's about services," Parks said. "Service providers are racing to differentiate beyond the pipe, and the winners will be those who understand not just the network, but the consumer. We are excited to share our latest insights on how households and small businesses are driving the evolution of the connected home and smart building markets."

Attendees will gain a clear, data-driven view into how value-added services are reshaping customer satisfaction, loyalty (including fiber NPS), and revenue potential - with a focus on both home and smart building environments.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED