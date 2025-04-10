403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Annual Grand Int'l Shooting Championship Kicks Off Saturday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The Grand Annual International Shooting Championship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will start on Saturday and is organized by the Kuwait Shooting Club with the participation of about 220 archers from 17 Arab and foreign countries and will last seven days.
Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship and President of the Club Duaij Al-Otaibi told KUNA on Thursday that the Kuwait is honored to organize the most important and largest sporting event in the country.
On behalf of the members of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship, the organizers and the volunteers, Al-Otaibi expressed his deepest gratitude for His Highness's kind patronage of the championship.
He said that the championship, which is held annually and includes establishing competitions for shooting shotguns for men and women, has become one of the most important sports gatherings for the game in the region and the Asian continent.
Al-Otaibi expressing happiness for the remarkable presence of official delegations and international shooters, led by President of the International Federation of the game, Secretary-General of the International Federation, and heads of federations participating in the tournament.
He indicated that the organizing committee of the tournament has completed all preparations, including preparing Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad fields in the club, which will host the tournament.
The committee will hold an opening ceremony for this large tournament, with the attendance of the tournament sponsor representative, Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
He noted that about 120 archers from Kuwait will participate in its five competitions, and the club was keen to involve the largest number of Kuwaiti shooters in it to gain experience and prepare them for the upcoming global, continental and regional championships.
The Kuwaiti archers are fully prepared to achieve the first places, added Al-Otaibi, expressing his confidence in their ability to compete strongly with world champions in the tournament.
He praised the great role of the General Sports Authority and the rest of the state agencies and their great support for the organizing committee, which will contribute to its success, as well as the efforts of volunteers. (end)
fsa
Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship and President of the Club Duaij Al-Otaibi told KUNA on Thursday that the Kuwait is honored to organize the most important and largest sporting event in the country.
On behalf of the members of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship, the organizers and the volunteers, Al-Otaibi expressed his deepest gratitude for His Highness's kind patronage of the championship.
He said that the championship, which is held annually and includes establishing competitions for shooting shotguns for men and women, has become one of the most important sports gatherings for the game in the region and the Asian continent.
Al-Otaibi expressing happiness for the remarkable presence of official delegations and international shooters, led by President of the International Federation of the game, Secretary-General of the International Federation, and heads of federations participating in the tournament.
He indicated that the organizing committee of the tournament has completed all preparations, including preparing Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad fields in the club, which will host the tournament.
The committee will hold an opening ceremony for this large tournament, with the attendance of the tournament sponsor representative, Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
He noted that about 120 archers from Kuwait will participate in its five competitions, and the club was keen to involve the largest number of Kuwaiti shooters in it to gain experience and prepare them for the upcoming global, continental and regional championships.
The Kuwaiti archers are fully prepared to achieve the first places, added Al-Otaibi, expressing his confidence in their ability to compete strongly with world champions in the tournament.
He praised the great role of the General Sports Authority and the rest of the state agencies and their great support for the organizing committee, which will contribute to its success, as well as the efforts of volunteers. (end)
fsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment