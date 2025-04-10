403
Japan, UK Pms Agree Cooperation, Discuss US Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 10 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday discussed a wide range of economic issues in detail, taking into account the impact of the US tariff measures on global economy and the multilateral free trade system, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 30-minute phone talks, Ishiba and Starmer also agreed to continue to cooperate closely on various issues in the international arena, as they exchanged views on the situations in Europe and the Indo-Pacific including the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
Reflecting on the Japan-UK summit meeting last November, Ishiba welcomed Thursday's talks with Starmer. In response, Starmer expressed hope that the two countries will continue developing the positive bilateral relationship between them.
Their conversation comes after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a 90-day halt to reciprocal tariffs on dozens of trading partners, including Japan, during which time they will be lowered to 10 percent. (end)
