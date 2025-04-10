Top Acquirers Of Card Payments At US Merchants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nilson Report Annual Ranking Shows a New Leader

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.P. Morgan Payments, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., became the largest acquirer of card payments from US merchants in 2024 based on 40.98 billion transactions processed. Fiserv, which held the top rank in 2023, slipped to second place with 40.72 billion. Worldpay retained its third place position with 34.15 billion card payments processed.

The Nilson Report has published its comprehensive ranking of the companies that own card acquiring relationships with US merchants annually for more than 30 years.

“The largest US credit card issuer, JPMorgan Chase, is now also the largest acquirer of card payments from US merchants,” said David Robertson, Publisher of the Nilson Report.“J.P. Morgan Payments plays an increasingly important role at the largest bank in the United States,” Robertson added.

The Nilson Report merchant acquirer ranking includes nearly 60 companies. Card brands acquired by these businesses included Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Unionpay, Diners Club and JCB as well as Interlink, Nyce, Pulse, Star, and other debit cards.

At year-end 2024, there were 34 million in-store and online merchant locations in the US that accepted credit, debit and prepaid cards for payment of goods and services.

