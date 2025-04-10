Vertex Expands Chief Strategy Office To Advance E-Invoicing And Global Compliance Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading industry experts join the Vertex Chief Strategy Office to shape product innovation and strengthen global compliance strategies for customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), a global provider of indirect tax technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its Chief Strategy Office (CSO) with the addition of Christopher Hall and Kathya Capote Peimbert. Their extensive experience in e-invoicing, global tax compliance and ERP integration further reinforces Vertex's continued commitment to innovation and excellence, helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Hall and Peimbert join a distinguished group of tax leaders across the CSO and Chief Tax Office who have played a pivotal role in shaping Vertex's tax technology strategy and advancing the industry.

With governments worldwide accelerating e-invoicing mandates and indirect tax regulations expanding, businesses face growing compliance challenges. The Vertex Chief Strategy Office plays a key role in aligning product innovation and evolving market dynamics to help enterprises manage these complexities at scale. Their expertise will help shape automated, scalable tax technology solutions driven by customer needs, simplifying compliance and reporting across multiple jurisdictions.

“E-invoicing mandates and tax compliance regulations are evolving rapidly, creating a more complex operating environment for global businesses,” said Chirag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertex.“Kathya and Chris bring decades of expertise that will help us continue to lead in this space, equipping our customers with the technology and insights they need to stay compliant and competitive in an increasingly digital tax environment."

Hall is a recognized leader in ERP integration, tax technology and digital compliance solutions. With over 30 years of experience, he has been instrumental in driving innovation at the intersection of tax automation and enterprise systems, working extensively with leading ERP systems, including SAP and Oracle. Before joining Vertex, he served as Director of Global Indirect Tax Strategy and European Taxes at Ford, where he focused on compliance, process automation, audits and strategic tax planning. His expertise in data-driven compliance, tax process automation and indirect tax management positions him as a key asset in Vertex's mission to provide businesses with seamless, technology-driven tax solutions. In his new capacity, he will focus on enhancing ERP integrations and optimizing compliance strategies to support enterprises as they modernize their tax infrastructure.

“The rapid evolution tax reporting requirements, including e-invoicing mandates, brings both challenges and opportunities. Our goal is to deliver automated solutions that ensure compliance, enhance efficiency, and add value for our customers,” said Hall.

Peimbert has extensive experience in tax technology and global compliance. Previously, she served as the Global E-invoicing Lead at KPMG supporting multinationals in their global tax technology and e-invoicing strategies, from creation to execution. Her expertise spans e-invoicing, global indirect tax strategy and regulatory compliance, particularly in Latin America and Europe - two regions at the forefront of tax digitalization. Throughout her career, she has helped enterprises develop scalable tax frameworks that ensure compliance with evolving mandates. In her new role, she will focus on expanding Vertex's leadership in e-invoicing and global tax compliance solutions, aligning strategy with regulatory developments worldwide.

“E-invoicing is no longer a future trend – it is a present-day mandate transforming the way businesses operate globally. Our focus on e-invoicing and global compliance solutions will help businesses navigate this complex landscape effectively,” said Peimbert.

With over 200 VAT jurisdictions expected to implement e-invoicing mandates by 2030 according to PwC, businesses require sophisticated, automated tax solutions to ensure compliance while managing high transaction volumes across multiple channels. The addition of Hall and Peimbert reinforces Vertex's dedication to providing end-to-end compliance solutions that seamlessly integrate with ERP and e-commerce platforms, reducing risk and optimizing tax processes for enterprises worldwide. This commitment drives greater value for Vertex's customers, partners and shareholders, helping them stay ahead of regulatory changes and thrive in an increasingly digital tax landscape.

