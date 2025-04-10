403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, South Korea Begin Naval Military Drill
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea recently conducted a naval drill aimed at enhancing their cooperative capabilities in sea-based salvage and rescue operations during both wartime and peacetime scenarios.
This five-day exercise, which started on Monday in waters near Changwon, located approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Seoul, featured the South Korean Navy’s Gwangyang salvage and rescue vessel, alongside personnel from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit, and the US Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit. The event was reported on Thursday by a news agency based in Seoul.
The purpose of the exercise was to train sailors from both nations in performing joint rescue and salvage missions in response to maritime emergencies, regardless of whether the situation occurs during war or peacetime.
Throughout the training, the troops engaged in a variety of drills, including scuba exercises aimed at locating missing individuals following a simulated shipwreck.
They also practiced using a diving bell to transport divers to depths ranging from 40 to 50 meters underwater.
In addition to the South Korean and US personnel, Coast Guard members from South Korea, along with British and Australian troops, participated as observers during the exercise.
This five-day exercise, which started on Monday in waters near Changwon, located approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Seoul, featured the South Korean Navy’s Gwangyang salvage and rescue vessel, alongside personnel from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit, and the US Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit. The event was reported on Thursday by a news agency based in Seoul.
The purpose of the exercise was to train sailors from both nations in performing joint rescue and salvage missions in response to maritime emergencies, regardless of whether the situation occurs during war or peacetime.
Throughout the training, the troops engaged in a variety of drills, including scuba exercises aimed at locating missing individuals following a simulated shipwreck.
They also practiced using a diving bell to transport divers to depths ranging from 40 to 50 meters underwater.
In addition to the South Korean and US personnel, Coast Guard members from South Korea, along with British and Australian troops, participated as observers during the exercise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment