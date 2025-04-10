Stickeryou's New Brand Campaign Proves Any Business Can Look Legit - Really, ANY Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) World-leading custom printing platformis ready to set the record straight, claiming responsibility for the satirical stunt as part of its new brand campaign,. The message? If StickerYou can make the Gambinos look legit, imagine what it can do for your business.

The campaign features a Gambino family "affixer" - the person responsible for applying StickerYou's premium image transfers, stickers, and labels to company items, instantly transforming them into polished corporate merch. With StickerYou's technology, everything from notebooks, pens, laptops, travel mugs, and even baseball bats can look boardroom-ready.

StickerYou empowers businesses to create high-quality branding in-house at a fraction of the cost. With advanced image transfers and precision-cut stickers and labels, everyday merch can be customized to look like it came straight from a high-end supplier, for far less.

"Perception is everything in business," said Ira Dubinsky, VP, Marketing at StickerYou . "Whether you're running a start-up, a Fortune 500 company or a 'family business' with a long history, the right branding makes all the difference. Legitimate You highlights that any brand can look professional without breaking the bank."

In an accompanying PR activation, StickerYou dropped crates at key locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn associated with mafia activity. The crates contained an unexpected haul of branded merch, each upgraded with StickerYou's high-quality decals, transfers, and labels of a Gambino logo, showcasing how any business, regardless of type or size, can achieve a professional look.

"We loved this idea because it's a clear demonstration of StickerYou's proposition in the most extreme way possible," said Erin Kawalecki, Chief Creative Officer, Angry Butterfly . "They've built an incredible product that lets any type or size of business look buttoned-up and professional. We had a ton of fun working with StickerYou on this, and the bravery that it took shows what type of company they are - willing to be bold both in their product creation and communications."

Legitimate You launched today across North America through social, digital, influencer, and marketing activations. The campaign was supported with strategy and creative from Toronto's Angry Butterfly and PR from Toronto's Duet Public Relations.

Watch the Legitimate You campaign ad on YouTube , and download Legitimate You campaign assets here . For more information, please visit stickeryou and follow @stickeryou on social media.

About StickerYou

Founded in 2010, StickerYou is a world-leading custom printing platform that enables businesses, organizations, and individuals to create high-quality custom products in any size, shape, or quantity. From stickers and labels to decals, iron-ons, and temporary tattoos, StickerYou uses proprietary die-cut technology to provide precise customization. Whether elevating your brand or personalizing a project, StickerYou offers customization and unmatched customer support to bring ideas to life easily and confidently.

