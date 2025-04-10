Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Israel Praises Modi Govt For Bringing Terrorists To Justice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Thanking the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its persistence in bringing terrorists to justice, Israel on Thursday welcomed the extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India.

"We are encouraged to hear about the extradition to India of one of the perpetrators of the terrible and horrendous terrorist attacks that happened in Mumbai on 26th November 2008 which took the lives of more than 170 innocent civilians, including Israelis. I would like to thank the Government of India for its persistence in bringing the terrorists to justice," said Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India.

Tahawwur Rana, one of the key conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks is being brought to India from the United States via a special plane and is expected to reach Delhi later today.

In Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, the Consulate General of Israel to Midwest India, hoped that the development would bring some sense of closure for hundreds of victims of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and their families, many of whom were Jews.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate India. I think it's a big success for Indian diplomacy, particularly for Prime Minister Modi's government. We are very happy that after so many years, India has succeeded in bringing him here to face the court and bring closure to what happened on 26/11," said Shoshani while speaking exclusively with IANS.

"Even today, when I am entering Nariman House, going to the Taj Mahal hotel, VT Station, and Leopold Cafe. I still smell the ammunition and recall the darkness and the fear of death in the corridors going up to the Nariman House since 2008. I think today may not be the final closure, but it is definitely a very important step," the Israeli diplomat added while recalling the horrors.

More than 160 people were killed and over 300 injured in the dastardly terror attacks on November 26, 2008.

A group of 10 terrorists, sneaked into the metropolitan city via sea and unleashed mayhem in several parts of Mumbai simultaneously.

They resorted to indiscriminate firing at multiple locations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, Nariman House (Jewish centre), Metro Cinema, and the alley behind the Times of India building.

Out of 10, nine terrorists were gunned down by the security forces while Ajmal Kasab was caught alive and later hanged to death.