ATP Notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S About Final Exemption From The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Regarding Mandatory Offer Obligation
The conditional exemption should be seen in the light of the agreement between ATP and the Danish state on the acquisition of approx. 59.4 percent of the shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S. Reference is made to company announcement of 2 December 2024. Upon completion of that transaction, the Danish state shall make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. Should the said agreement between ATP and the Danish state not be completed within the period stipulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, ATP will according to the conditional exemption be obliged to make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders.
Copenhagen Airports A/S will announce further information when the company receives notification from ATP or the Danish state on the further process towards the Danish state's acquisition of control of Copenhagen Airports A/S.
