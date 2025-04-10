ATP Notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S About Final Exemption From The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Regarding Mandatory Offer Obligation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With reference to the company announcement of 8 April 2025, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) has today notified Copenhagen Airports A/S that ATP has received a conditional exemption from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority from the obligation to make a mandatory offer to the other shareholders in connection with ATP's indirect acquisition of control over Copenhagen Airports A/S on 9 April 2025. Reference is made to the attached notice from ATP to Copenhagen Airports A/S and the attached conditional summary (in Danish) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's exemption

The conditional exemption should be seen in the light of the agreement between ATP and the Danish state on the acquisition of approx. 59.4 percent of the shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S. Reference is made to company announcement of 2 December 2024. Upon completion of that transaction, the Danish state shall make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. Should the said agreement between ATP and the Danish state not be completed within the period stipulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, ATP will according to the conditional exemption be obliged to make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders.

Copenhagen Airports A/S will announce further information when the company receives notification from ATP or the Danish state on the further process towards the Danish state's acquisition of control of Copenhagen Airports A/S.





COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup





Contact:

Lars Nørby Johansen

Chairman of the Board of Directors





Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: ...

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachments



03. Notice of exemption (EN) (ATP) 100425 Resume af dispensation fra Finanstilsynet