Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reporting Of Manager’S Transaction In Bang & Olufsen Shares


2025-04-10 07:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Please see attached file for details.

For further information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

  • BO_2435_Manager's share transaction_UK

