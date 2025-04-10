Russian Troops Attack Civilian With Drone In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked a 64-year-old man with a drone in Kherson.

This was reporte by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 09:30, Russians attacked a man in Kherson with a drone," the administration stated. The victim, a resident of the Dniprovskyi district, sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical care.

Fires, casualties in Mykolaiv after Russian UAV attack

In a separate incident, the police transported a 31-year-old man from the suburban village of Antonivka to the hospital. The previous evening, around 21:00, he was injured in a drone attack. The man is in stable condition, with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

As reported, on April 9, one person was killed and two others were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.