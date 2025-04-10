Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives On Working Visit To Türkiye

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives On Working Visit To Türkiye


2025-04-10 07:08:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Türkiye on a working visit to participate in the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN10042025000195011045ID1109413422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search