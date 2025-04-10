Riskspan Announces The Appointment Of Howard Kaplan And Susan Mills To Advisory Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire)brings over 35 years of global financial services leadership experience, including 28 years as a partner at, where he served for over a decade as the Managing Partner of its Securitization Practice and, as the global lead client partner, advised some of the world's most complex financial institutions, includingand. He is widely recognized for his ability to build client trust and deliver exceptional results across a wide range of professional services.

Kaplan currently serves on the Advisory Board for Union Home Mortgage and recently served as Board Chair for the Structured Finance Association (SFA) , where he also chaired the SFA Executive, Nominating and Compensation Committees, and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished service and contributions to the structured finance industry.

"Howard's breadth of structured finance expertise, combined with his knowledge of governance, risk, and regulatory issues, is unparalleled," said Bernadette Kogler, RiskSpan CEO. "His leadership in both professional services and our industry's leading trade association will offer RiskSpan's clients strategic perspective at a time when the financial landscape is evolving rapidly."

Susan Mills brings over three decades of leadership in the residential mortgage finance sector. She currently serves as Managing Director and Head of RMBS Capital Markets and Originations at Academy Securities , where she has led the firm's significant expansion as an underwriter in new issue RMBS transactions. Mills also sits on the Board of Directors at Chimera Investment Corporation , contributing to its Nominating and Governance and Risk Committees.

Before joining Academy, Mills had a long and accomplished career at Citigroup , where she led several residential mortgage businesses, including warehouse lending, non-agency securitization and contract finance, as well as sourcing institutional capital for residential opportunities. She has earned a reputation for innovation, execution, and ethical leadership, testifying before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission and playing a key role in post-crisis rebuilding efforts in mortgage finance.

"Susan's extensive experience in mortgage-backed securities and her track record of strategic leadership at some of the industry's most important institutions will bring invaluable insights to RiskSpan," noted Kogler.

RiskSpan's Advisory Board provides strategic guidance as the company continues to expand its platform to serve the needs of private credit investors and risk managers across asset-backed sectors.

RiskSpan delivers a single analytics solution for structured finance and private credit investors of any size to confidently make faster, more precise trading and portfolio risk decisions and meet reporting requirements with fewer resources, and less time spent managing multiple vendors and internal solutions.

