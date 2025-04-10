Northc Data Centers Doubles Down On Corero Network Security For European Expansion

Three-year renewal deepens partnership, powering protection, performance, and proven value for customers at scale.

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with NorthC Data Centers, the leading regional data center provider in the Netherlands. The three-year agreement deepens a trusted collaboration and enables NorthC to scale its secure infrastructure as it expands operations into Germany and beyond.

Corero's award-winning DDoS protection will continue to safeguard NorthC's growing digital ecosystem, ensuring uninterrupted service availability for enterprise and public sector customers. As cyberthreats grow more complex, Corero's real-time, adaptive protection helps NorthC maintain performance, meet compliance requirements and stay ahead of evolving attacks.

"When a partner like NorthC renews, it's more than a contract. It's a statement of trust," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "They're trusting us to help them stand out in a competitive market, deliver more value to their customers and stay resilient under pressure. We don't take that lightly. Our protection, our people and our partnership give them an edge, and we're proud to be part of their growth story."

As part of the renewed agreement, NorthC gains enhanced capabilities that strengthen its customer offering and open new revenue opportunities. This includes edge-based filtering integrated with its Cisco infrastructure for faster mitigation and minimal latency, while preserving full data sovereignty. Corero's upgraded service portal also supports tenant prospecting, allowing NorthC to offer premium DDoS protection as a value-added service and demonstrate measurable value to customers.

This renewal reflects a partnership built on performance, trust and shared ambition. As NorthC expands across Europe, Corero remains a committed global partner, delivering the protection, expertise and innovation needed to power secure digital growth at scale.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

