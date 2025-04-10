OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CALL

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) - today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, April 24, and will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at or by dialing 888-596-4144, passcode 4060501.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through May 1, 2025. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit .