Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CALL


2025-04-10 07:01:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) - today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, April 24, and will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at or by dialing 888-596-4144, passcode 4060501.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through May 1, 2025. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit .

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772



SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10042025003732001241ID1109413347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search