REPEAT: OFL Sounds The Alarm On Canada’S Gender Pay Gap This Equal Pay Day
Date: Thursday, April 10
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue, Suite 101, Toronto, ON, M5T 2C2 (map )
Confirmed speakers:
- Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour Fay Faraday, Co-Chair(s), Equal Pay Coalition Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers Action Centre
Media Contact:
Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
