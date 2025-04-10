Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

REPEAT: OFL Sounds The Alarm On Canada’S Gender Pay Gap This Equal Pay Day


2025-04-10 07:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 10 , the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), in collaboration with the Equal Pay Coalition, will hold a press conference marking Equal Pay Day with an urgent call to confront Canada's gender pay gap. Speakers will highlight the deepening economic inequality faced by women, the gendered impact of tariffs, and the critical choices ahead in the upcoming federal election.

Date: Thursday, April 10
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue, Suite 101, Toronto, ON, M5T 2C2 (map )

Confirmed speakers:

  • Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Fay Faraday, Co-Chair(s), Equal Pay Coalition
  • Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers Action Centre

Media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available following the press conference.
Media Contact:
Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
... | 416-894-3456

Cope343


MENAFN10042025004107003653ID1109413329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search