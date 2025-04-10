Mega Matrix Inc. Presented Flextv New Releases (March 31 - April 4): Springtime Sweet Romance - Contract Marriages, Reunited Lovers, And Family Revelations

The Wrightful Heir (The Mind-Reading Heir Who Became the Family's Darling)

Immortal cultivator Leo Wright must sever ties with his family to ascend to the upper realm, but a fake heir impersonates him. In the ensuing battle with villains, Leo discovers that his family can hear his thoughts. Though he wins the approval of his three sisters, Leo's true challenge is just beginning.

April 2 Bite-Sized, Big Trouble (Sweet and Spoiled Little Chef)

Single mother Summer, raising a son with a rare illness, struggles to make ends meet. During a matchmaking event, the grandfather of a wealthy family realizes her son's true identity. As the family of three heirs embraces the boy, the mystery of his biological father begins to unravel.

April 3 Don't Forget Me Again, Alpha! (Alpha, Don't Forget Me Again)

Down-on-her-luck girl Molly unexpectedly saves an Alpha with amnesia, and they begin a romantic relationship. However, once the Alpha regains his memory, he forgets everything about Molly. How will this emotional entanglement unfold?

April 4 Falling for My Foster Family's Son (Stars Falling Into My Arms)

Stella has been living with the Maxwell family for ten years, secretly in love with their son, Nathan, but they are forcibly separated when she's engaged to someone else. Five years later, Nathan returns, and their unexpected reunion leads to Stella's pregnancy. Amid past emotions and present complications, how will their relationship evolve?

FlexTV's service spans over 100 countries and regions, offering 15 language options, including English, Japanese, and Korean. With premium content and an exceptional viewing experience, FlexTV continues to win the hearts of global audiences. These series explore themes of identity, emotional entanglements, and the journey of discovering one's true self amidst adversity. Moving forward, FlexTV will continue to innovate in genre and content, bringing diverse, high-quality audio-visual experiences to viewers worldwide. For more captivating series, visit .

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: .

Key Metrics

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our period active users (PAU), period paying users (PPU), average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per active user (ARPU), and average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per paying user (ARPPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define an active user as a user who has downloaded and opened the FlexTV app at least once. We define a paying user as a user who has registered for a membership or has topped up, provided a method of payment, and is entitled to access FlexTV services (this membership or topping up does not include participation in free trials or other promotional offers extended by FlexTV to new users). We define ARPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each active user in one quarter. We define ARPPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each paying user in one quarter. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that ARPU best reflects our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

