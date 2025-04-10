European Central Air Conditioning Systems Overview Report 2025: An $10.2 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Italy With 35.5% Market Share
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Volume Shipments in units and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 75+
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Segmentation Central Air Conditioning (CAC) Systems Direct Expansion (DX) Central Air Conditioning Systems Components of DX Central Air Conditioning Systems Evaporator Compressor Expansion Valve DX AC Systems Equipment Types Packaged Central Air Conditioning Systems Split System Central Air Conditioning Ductless Multi-Split CACs Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems Heat Pumps Central Plant/Chilled Water Central Air Conditioning Systems Components of Central Plant/Chilled Water Air Conditioning Systems Chiller (Central Plant) Air Handling Units or Fan Coil Units Air Ducts Cooling Tower Central Plant AC Systems Equipment Types Chillers Reciprocating Chillers Screw Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Absorption Chillers Cooling Towers Air Handling Units Fan Coil Units
3. ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS
4. KEY MARKET TRENDS
5 KEY EUROPEAN PLAYERS
- Aermec SPA Airwell Group Ariston Group BDR Thermea Group Bosch Thermotechnology Carrier Global Corporation Daikin Europe NV Delonghi SPA Eaton-Williams Group Limited Flaktgroup GEA Group Groupe Atlantic Hitachi Europe Limited Johnson Controls (York) Midea Europe GmbH Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe Ltd NIBE Group Panasonic Europe Ltd Remko GmbH & Co. Kg Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. Kg Swegon AB Trane Technologies Plc Vaillant Group
6. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
7. EUROPEAN MARKET OVERVIEW
- CAC Shipment Analysis by Geographic Region Unit Shipments Shipment Value Shipment Analysis by CAC Major Segments Shipment Analysis by DX AC Systems Sub-Segments Shipment Analysis by Central Plant Systems Sub-Segments
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- CZECH REPUBLIC Shipment Analysis by CAC Major Segments Unit Shipments Shipment Value Shipment Analysis by DX AC Sub-Segments Unit Shipments Shipment Value Shipment Analysis by Central Plant AC Sub-Segments Unit Shipments Shipment Value DENMARK FINLAND FRANCE GERMANY ITALY RUSSIA SPAIN TURKEY THE UNITED KINGDOM REST OF EUROPE
9. INDUSTRY GUIDE
10. ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment