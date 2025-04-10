Mohsen Fallahian Launches Whispers Beneath the Palm Trees – A Memoir Rooted in Emirati Soul and Storytelling

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Emirati author and literary voice Mohsen Fallahian has officially launched his much-anticipated memoir, Whispers Beneath the Palm Trees, now available online for readers across the globe. The book offers an intimate journey into Fallahian's reflections on identity, heritage, and creativity, weaving together personal anecdotes with the rich tapestry of Emirati oral traditions.Known for his lyrical prose and cultural depth, Fallahian describes the memoir as“a quiet dialogue between past and present, between the stories I heard as a child and the truths I continue to discover as a writer.” Set against the backdrop of the UAE's evolving landscape, Whispers Beneath the Palm Trees is both a tribute to the ancestral voices of the Gulf and a contemplative exploration of the self in modern times.The memoir marks a new literary direction for Fallahian, who previously gained regional acclaim for his debut novel Mirage of the Sandstorm and his historical fiction work The Silent Minaret. In this latest release, he blends philosophy, memory, and folklore in a style that resonates deeply with readers who seek meaning beyond the surface.“This book is deeply personal,” Fallahian said during a virtual launch event.“It's shaped by long walks through old neighborhoods, the scent of gahwa shared with elders, and quiet evenings listening to palm trees sway outside my window.”In addition to the book's release, Fallahian will host a series of online literary salons and interactive writing workshops through the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, where he teaches creative writing. He will also feature discussions from the memoir in upcoming episodes of his podcast Tales from the Gulf.Whispers Beneath the Palm Trees is now available through major digital platforms and bookstores across the UAE and internationally.More information about book order-mohsen-fallahian-new-book-whispers-beneath-the-palm-trees/

