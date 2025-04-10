Branded Hospitality Expands Branded Influencer Row At RLC 2025 With Leading Podcasters And Industry Influencers

Branded Influencer Row

The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang

Branded Influencer Row will provide attendees with unparalleled access to some of the most influential voices in the hospitality and food service industries.

- Michael SchatzbergNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality is proud to continue its partnership with Dinova, Foodbuy, and QU POS as co-sponsors of the highly anticipated Branded Influencer Row at the Informa Connect Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) 2025. Taking place April 13–16, 2025, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, Branded Influencer Row will provide attendees with unparalleled access to some of the most influential voices in the hospitality and food service industries.The Branded Influencer Row will feature live podcast recordings from top industry leaders, offering thought-provoking insights and real-time conversations on the future of restaurant technology, operations, marketing, and much more.Podcasts that will be broadcasting live from Branded Influencer Row include:The Hospitality Hangout Podcast with Branded Co-Founders Michael Schatzberg ("The Restaurant Guy") and Jimmy Frischling ("The Finance Guy") will interview key figures from the restaurant industry, diving into trends, strategies, and insights that shape the future of food service.ChatGTM, hosted by Michael Beck and Chad Horn, will focus on the intersection of technology and the hospitality industry, offering unique perspectives from tech-savvy restaurant operators and experts.Give an Ovation, hosted by Zack Oats, will feature conversations on guest experience and loyalty, exploring how the latest tools and technology can help operators elevate their service.Restaurant Technology Guys, hosted by Jeremy Julian, will delve into the ever-evolving tech landscape in the restaurant industry, covering the latest tools and innovations to streamline operations and drive growth.Marketing Bites, hosted by Brian Siemienas, will bring a fresh perspective on marketing strategies and trends within the food service and hospitality industries.These podcasts will not only feature influential voices from the co-sponsors, Dinova, Foodbuy, and QU POS, but will also host live interviews with top restaurant operators attending RLC 2025. Guests include:Geoff Alexander, CEO of Wow BaoGregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy BrandsRob Ertmann, CEO of Mo BettahsWade Allen, President of Costa VidaMichael Beacham, CEO of California Pizza KitchenAndre Vener, Co-Founder of Dog HausMarc Torres, CEO of Cheba HutKevin Bently, CTO of JollibeeAnd more.The Branded Influencer Row experience is designed to connect these thought leaders with RLC attendees and a global audience, providing the latest insights, fostering dynamic networking, and facilitating industry-shaping discussions.Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality, shares his excitement: "Branded Influencer Row is more than just a space at RLC – it's a platform for the exchange of ideas and inspiration. We are thrilled to provide such a diverse and dynamic lineup of podcasters and influencers who will engage with some of the brightest minds in our industry."This year, the Branded Influencer Row will be an essential stop for conference-goers looking to explore the intersection of hospitality, technology, and innovation. With exclusive interviews, thought leadership sessions, and live social media activations, it promises to be one of the most exciting highlights of RLC 2025.The Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025 will take place in Arizona this April. For more information on Branded Influencer Row, the full lineup of podcast interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact Julie Zucker.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality ( ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors, and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry-leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to create and capture value for our clients and partners.About DinovaDinova connects restaurants with business buyers through a corporate dining network, delivering valuable solutions for companies looking to optimize their dining programs while helping restaurants grow their revenue.About FoodbuyFoodbuy is a leading procurement services provider, leveraging a vast network of suppliers to help organizations manage their food and beverage costs efficiently while maximizing quality and service.About QU POSQU POS is a modern point-of-sale system designed to optimize the way restaurants manage orders, payments, and customer engagement, offering intuitive solutions for businesses of all sizes.

