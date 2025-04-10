Renewal Of National Identification Cards (Ids) To Start Soon - Gen. David Muhoozi

The mass renewal of national identification cards is expected to start in May 2025, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi has revealed.

Gen. Muhoozi said this as he responded to the report of the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs on the ministerial policy statement and budget estimates for 2025/2026 financial year.

The report was presented by Committee Chairperson, Hon. Wilson Kajwengye on Wednesday, 09 April 2025.

“The plan is to pilot on government employees starting with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA),” said Muhoozi.

He said that the equipment and software have all been tested and are ready for use adding that he will provide a comprehensive report on the renewal and registration for national IDs.

The minister's update followed concerns by Hon. Milton Muwuma, (NRM, Kigulu County South) who called for renewal of the IDs as the country prepares for general elections in 2026.

“We will be going for nominations soon but some of us have expired IDs and this alone can disqualify someone,” Muwuma said.

Hon. Isaias Ssasaga (FDC, Budadiri County East) inquired about the fate of primary and secondary school learners who were registered for IDs and are due for issuance but have not yet received them.

“Are the children going to be part of the new registration process or will they be issued old IDs,” he asked.

Muhoozi said that such learners will have the option of either choosing to be issued old IDs or the new ones which have enhanced features.

According to the committee's report, government requires Shs145 billion to procure blank IDs to enroll over six million Ugandans and renew over five million national IDs but only Shs24.5 billion has been allocated in the next financial year.

“The committee recommends a provision of Shs120.7 billion in the 2025/2026 budget to enable NIRA complete the enrollment exercise before the 2026 general elections,” Kajwengye said.

The committee also recommended that Shs587 billion be provided for the nationwide rollout of the sub county policing model.

The Uganda Police Force tested the model in Greater Masaka in the 2023/24 financial year.

Over Shs5 billion has been allocated for constructing 30 model police stations and completing 11 in the Greater Masaka area, procurement of 333 motorcycles and communication equipment.

The committee report however, noted that there is a funding gap of Shs587 billion.

Luwero District Woman Member of Parliament , Hon. Brenda Nabukenya welcomed the proposal to roll out the sub county policing model and called for its prioritisation.

“I want to support the area where they are going to procure two motorcycles for each sub county police station. Fuel for the motorcycles should also be prioritized. Usually, we limit them because we do not provide money for fuel,” she said.

Hon. Emely Kugonza (NRM, Buyanja East County) said that whereas the sub county policing model is innovative, it is not well planned noting that there are no police posts and accommodation for officers.

“I am appealing to government to do thorough planning; we need the police officers spread across but they need to be catered for otherwise, they will turn into a menance,” Kugonza said.

The legislators also called for provision of sufficient transport means to the existing police stations saying that the work of the officers is hindered by lack of transport.

Hon. Frank Kabuye (NUP, Kassanda County South) highlighted the plight of the officers citing that Kassanda has only one vehicle for emergency responses.

“It is high time we prioritise giving means of transport but also ensure that there are funds for maintenance of the vehicles and motorcycles,” he said.

Minister Muhoozi said that government plans to introduce electric motorcycles to address the challenge of inadequate fuel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.