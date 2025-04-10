Northwest Announces Target Model At Kwanika With Higher-Grade Zones Over Significant Thicknesses To Support New Strategic Approach
|West Area
|Zone
|Hole 3
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq 4 , 5
|Est. True Width 6
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-30
|376
|390
|14
|0.51
|0.96
|1.82
|1.25
|11
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-51
|302
|398
|96
|1.08
|0.97
|2.47
|1.85
|67
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-52
|376
|398
|22
|0.42
|0.71
|1.56
|0.98
|15
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-53
|276
|316
|40
|0.99
|0.92
|2.17
|1.71
|28
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-54
|512
|528
|16
|0.13
|2.03
|0.73
|1.68
|11
|1_Au_HG
|K-07-55
|330
|394
|64
|1.12
|1.90
|3.66
|2.59
|47
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-107
|422
|430
|8
|0.84
|0.25
|1.29
|1.05
|6
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-113
|322
|386
|64
|0.60
|1.97
|1.63
|2.10
|52
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-58
|428
|472
|44
|0.72
|1.36
|2.34
|1.77
|31
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-60
|406
|422
|16
|1.41
|1.75
|3.61
|2.77
|11
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-63
|472
|500
|28
|0.55
|1.51
|1.93
|1.71
|19
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-78
|482
|520
|38
|0.84
|1.13
|1.72
|1.71
|26
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-86
|536
|544
|8
|0.32
|1.30
|0.83
|1.32
|6
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-90
|494
|526
|32
|0.58
|0.92
|1.62
|1.29
|23
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-91
|520
|546
|26
|0.49
|0.97
|1.17
|1.23
|18
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-93
|422
|470
|48
|0.76
|1.17
|1.76
|1.66
|33
|1_Au_HG
|K-08-96
|442
|470
|28
|1.26
|1.46
|3.25
|2.40
|19
|1_Au_HG
|K-18-180
|326
|338
|12
|0.67
|2.29
|2.32
|2.43
|11
|1_Au_HG
|K-18-180
|344
|372
|28
|0.30
|1.13
|0.89
|1.17
|26
|1_Au_HG
|K-18-182
|352
|392
|40
|0.45
|0.53
|1.89
|0.88
|34
|Average
|34
|0.77
|1.27
|2.11
|1.76
|24
|West Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|2_Au_HG
|K-07-51
|422
|458
|36
|0.33
|0.58
|1.09
|0.78
|24
|2_Au_HG
|K-07-52
|458
|474
|16
|1.01
|1.07
|2.79
|1.85
|11
|2_Au_HG
|K-07-53
|338
|398
|60
|0.83
|0.86
|2.81
|1.51
|40
|2_Au_HG
|K-07-54
|566
|584
|18
|0.33
|1.00
|1.30
|1.10
|12
|2_Au_HG
|K-07-55
|408
|444
|36
|0.65
|0.72
|1.84
|1.21
|25
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-107
|442
|464
|22
|0.97
|0.34
|2.55
|1.25
|15
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-113
|400
|456
|56
|0.94
|2.31
|2.34
|2.72
|44
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-58
|480
|498
|18
|0.19
|0.65
|0.94
|0.69
|12
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-59
|350
|364
|14
|2.01
|1.79
|5.02
|3.41
|11
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-60
|426
|440
|14
|0.63
|0.63
|2.06
|1.13
|9
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-63
|510
|520
|10
|0.33
|1.04
|1.05
|1.13
|7
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-78
|602
|612
|10
|0.39
|1.14
|0.89
|1.27
|7
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-86
|634
|654
|20
|0.42
|1.33
|1.16
|1.44
|13
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-91
|698
|712
|14
|0.39
|1.01
|1.82
|1.17
|9
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-93
|474
|510
|36
|1.10
|1.26
|3.48
|2.08
|24
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-96
|476
|506
|30
|1.10
|1.17
|2.66
|2.01
|20
|2_Au_HG
|K-08-97
|434
|450
|16
|1.87
|0.88
|3.93
|2.58
|11
|2_Au_HG
|K-18-180
|372
|424
|52
|1.10
|2.16
|3.07
|2.77
|47
|2_Au_HG
|K-18-182
|416
|478
|62
|0.44
|0.82
|1.60
|1.08
|52
|Average
|28
|0.79
|1.18
|2.30
|1.71
|21
|West Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|3_Au_HG
|K-07-53
|414
|426
|12
|0.78
|0.62
|3.23
|1.28
|7
|3_Au_HG
|K-08-107
|500
|510
|10
|0.81
|1.46
|2.65
|1.94
|6
|3_Au_HG
|K-08-113
|522
|528
|6
|0.57
|1.17
|3.03
|1.49
|4
|3_Au_HG
|K-08-96
|554
|576
|22
|1.32
|1.06
|2.88
|2.15
|12
|3_Au_HG
|K-08-97
|460
|468
|8
|0.98
|1.00
|2.73
|1.77
|4
|3_Au_HG
|K-18-180
|452
|458
|6
|0.81
|1.38
|4.06
|1.90
|5
|Average
|11
|0.98
|1.07
|3.02
|1.82
|9
|Central Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|4_Au_HG
|K-07-29
|240
|272
|32
|0.68
|2.97
|1.72
|2.95
|30
|4_Au_HG
|K-07-32
|207
|212
|6
|0.07
|0.14
|0.20
|0.17
|5
|4_Au_HG
|K-07-46
|348
|356
|8
|0.59
|0.91
|2.76
|1.32
|7
|4_Au_HG
|K-08-62
|272
|284
|12
|2.68
|1.11
|4.79
|3.56
|11
|4_Au_HG
|K-08-65
|294
|304
|10
|1.44
|0.21
|1.54
|1.61
|9
|4_Au_HG
|K-20-198
|330
|340
|10
|1.38
|1.19
|6.84
|2.35
|9
|4_Au_HG
|K-22-255
|298
|320
|22
|0.94
|0.26
|2.47
|1.17
|19
|Average
|14
|1.08
|1.37
|2.75
|2.15
|12
|Central Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|6_Au_HG
|K-07-29
|274
|288
|14
|1.01
|1.85
|2.78
|2.44
|13
|6_Au_HG
|K-07-46
|364
|396
|32
|0.37
|0.89
|1.17
|1.06
|30
|6_Au_HG
|K-08-62
|286
|314
|28
|2.87
|1.69
|4.30
|4.19
|26
|6_Au_HG
|K-20-198
|344
|353
|9
|1.13
|3.35
|3.48
|3.70
|8
|6_Au_HG
|K-20-198
|355
|368
|13
|0.76
|0.90
|2.82
|1.47
|12
|Average
|19
|1.32
|1.49
|2.76
|2.48
|16
|Central Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|7_Cu_HG
|K-08-62
|242
|256
|14
|0.98
|0.50
|2.91
|1.39
|11
|7_Cu_HG
|K-08-65
|282
|294
|12
|0.82
|0.11
|1.28
|0.92
|9
|7_Cu_HG
|K-20-198
|310
|316
|6
|1.04
|0.50
|3.19
|1.44
|5
|Average
|11
|0.93
|0.35
|2.35
|1.22
|10
|Central Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|9_Cu_HG
|K-08-62
|130
|156
|26
|1.12
|0.43
|2.83
|1.47
|17
|9_Cu_HG
|K-22-255
|152
|174
|22
|2.02
|0.69
|6.05
|2.60
|13
|Average
|24
|1.53
|0.55
|4.30
|1.99
|24
|PEA Pit Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|5_Au_HG
|K-18-180
|32
|78
|46
|1.29
|1.13
|4.16
|2.18
|38
|5_Au_HG
|K-18-182
|35
|90
|55
|1.60
|1.34
|4.87
|2.67
|41
|5_Au_HG
|K-21-211
|34
|54
|20
|1.12
|0.96
|3.51
|1.88
|19
|Average
|40
|1.40
|1.20
|4.37
|2.35
|34
|PEA Pit Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|10_Au_HG
|K-07-28
|174
|186
|12
|0.72
|0.94
|3.22
|1.46
|12
|10_Au_HG
|K-07-32
|128
|146
|18
|0.76
|1.48
|2.26
|1.90
|17
|10_Au_HG
|K-18-185
|128
|148
|20
|1.05
|0.88
|4.13
|1.76
|18
|10_Au_HG
|K-22-230
|292
|302
|10
|0.30
|1.79
|0.92
|1.67
|10
|Average
|15
|0.77
|1.22
|2.85
|1.73
|11
|PEA Pit Area
|Zone
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|CuEq
|Est. True Width
|8_Au_LG
|K-06-06
|60
|76
|16
|0.34
|0.13
|0.93
|0.44
|16
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-20
|114
|134
|20
|0.47
|0.27
|1.32
|0.69
|19
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-24
|106
|120
|14
|0.42
|0.21
|0.90
|0.58
|13
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-24
|134
|198
|64
|0.15
|0.29
|0.64
|0.38
|60
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-29
|40
|178
|138
|0.41
|0.10
|0.77
|0.50
|135
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-29
|200
|228
|28
|0.40
|0.20
|1.18
|0.56
|27
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-32
|58
|102
|44
|0.24
|0.38
|0.69
|0.54
|42
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-32
|117
|128
|11
|0.05
|0.06
|0.20
|0.10
|11
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-32
|146
|164
|18
|0.17
|0.38
|0.55
|0.46
|17
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-38
|117
|134
|17
|0.38
|0.17
|1.04
|0.52
|16
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-47
|178
|232
|54
|0.49
|0.12
|1.21
|0.59
|53
|8_Au_LG
|K-07-49
|152
|190
|38
|0.55
|0.22
|1.35
|0.73
|38
|8_Au_LG
|K-08-101
|170
|182
|12
|0.35
|0.23
|0.52
|0.53
|12
|8_Au_LG
|K-08-62
|156
|242
|86
|0.41
|0.16
|1.39
|0.54
|83
|8_Au_LG
|K-08-65
|180
|208
|28
|0.36
|0.12
|0.60
|0.46
|27
|8_Au_LG
|K-18-185
|148
|206
|58
|0.30
|0.74
|1.47
|0.88
|53
|8_Au_LG
|K-20-198
|214
|238
|24
|0.48
|0.22
|1.63
|0.66
|23
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-205
|100
|164
|64
|0.54
|0.22
|1.70
|0.72
|60
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-205
|198
|230
|32
|0.55
|0.36
|1.98
|0.84
|30
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-207
|70
|204
|134
|0.47
|0.16
|1.14
|0.61
|125
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-208
|38
|80
|42
|0.78
|0.32
|2.52
|1.05
|39
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-208
|114
|178
|64
|0.35
|0.12
|0.97
|0.45
|60
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-212
|72
|82
|10
|0.64
|0.52
|2.08
|1.06
|9
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-212
|118
|167
|49
|0.19
|0.45
|0.92
|0.54
|45
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-212
|168
|268
|100
|0.25
|0.32
|0.95
|0.51
|93
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-213
|41
|138
|97
|0.21
|0.48
|0.83
|0.58
|93
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-213
|148
|186
|38
|0.25
|0.14
|0.70
|0.36
|37
|8_Au_LG
|K-21-214
|64
|160
|96
|0.31
|0.47
|1.39
|0.67
|92
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-228
|112
|182
|70
|0.45
|0.17
|1.33
|0.59
|70
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-229
|34
|113
|79
|0.51
|0.18
|1.36
|0.66
|78
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-231
|120
|154
|34
|0.56
|0.29
|1.74
|0.80
|34
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-232
|35
|136
|101
|0.54
|0.25
|2.63
|0.76
|101
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-233
|34
|132
|98
|0.74
|0.24
|1.84
|0.94
|98
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-235
|74
|98
|24
|0.29
|0.52
|1.27
|0.70
|24
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-235
|150
|176
|26
|0.35
|0.23
|0.98
|0.53
|26
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-236
|108
|144
|36
|0.28
|0.33
|0.81
|0.54
|35
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-255
|174
|176
|2
|2.66
|0.67
|6.52
|3.23
|2
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-255
|176
|190
|14
|0.79
|0.19
|2.25
|0.96
|13
|8_Au_LG
|K-22-255
|196
|206
|10
|0.80
|0.33
|2.69
|1.08
|9
|Average
|48
|0.41
|0.27
|1.29
|0.63
|35
Table 2. Kwanika Central - Select high-angle historical drill hole collar information
|Hole
|Collar X
|Collar Y
|Collar Z
| Collar
Azimuth
|Collar Dip
|Final Length
|K-06-06
|351571
|6156523
|1010
|270
|-55
|243
|K-07-20
|351537
|6156318
|999
|90
|-60
|379
|K-07-24
|351433
|6156364
|1004
|90
|-65
|453
|K-07-28
|351624
|6156248
|981
|314
|-55
|438
|K-07-29
|351624
|6156248
|981
|265
|-55
|496
|K-07-30
|351624
|6156248
|981
|270
|-80
|712
|K-07-32
|351615
|6156356
|1000
|270
|-60
|465
|K-07-38
|351436
|6156202
|998
|90
|-65
|585
|K-07-46
|351728
|6156201
|979
|270
|-55
|624
|K-07-47
|351427
|6156123
|988
|97
|-53
|423
|K-07-49
|351430
|6156152
|996
|87
|-46
|392
|K-07-51
|351429
|6156152
|996
|0
|-90
|694
|K-07-52
|351431
|6156205
|998
|0
|-90
|664
|K-07-53
|351429
|6156121
|988
|0
|-90
|559
|K-07-54
|351369
|6156259
|1003
|0
|-90
|688
|K-07-55
|351359
|6156171
|986
|172
|-87
|651
|K-08-58
|351363
|6156211
|997
|0
|-90
|587
|K-08-59
|351281
|6156094
|983
|90
|-80
|609
|K-08-60
|351287
|6156150
|985
|0
|-90
|587
|K-08-62
|351639
|6156148
|979
|270
|-58
|758
|K-08-63
|351291
|6156213
|1000
|0
|-90
|603
|K-08-65
|351658
|6156104
|978
|270
|-58
|658
|K-08-78
|351204
|6156201
|1003
|0
|-90
|685
|K-08-86
|351287
|6156258
|1004
|0
|-90
|762
|K-08-90
|351134
|6156225
|1009
|190
|-87
|825
|K-08-91
|351203
|6156253
|1004
|0
|-90
|797
|K-08-93
|351207
|6156153
|995
|0
|-90
|752
|K-08-96
|351136
|6156154
|986
|0
|-90
|771
|K-08-97
|351208
|6156102
|984
|0
|-90
|844
|K-08-101
|351679
|6156605
|1013
|270
|-55
|487
|K-08-107
|351130
|6156109
|985
|0
|-90
|774
|K-08-113
|351442
|6156207
|998
|85
|-80
|664
|K-18-180
|351499
|6156313
|999
|181
|-66
|665
|K-18-182
|351499
|6156313
|999
|181
|-75
|551
|K-18-185
|351526
|6156313
|999
|280
|-68
|321
|K-20-198
|351688
|6156312
|995
|240
|-56
|965
|K-21-205
|351453
|6156290
|1001
|90
|-65
|267
|K-21-207
|351486
|6156255
|996
|90
|-65
|213
|K-21-208
|351486
|6156255
|996
|120
|-65
|222
|K-21-211
|351547
|6156317
|998
|180
|-50
|174
|K-21-212
|351474
|6156366
|1003
|90
|-65
|274
|K-21-213
|351512
|6156416
|1006
|90
|-60
|219
|K-21-214
|351500
|6156460
|1009
|90
|-60
|222
|K-22-228
|351638
|6156145
|978
|300
|-45
|198
|K-22-229
|351615
|6156120
|985
|270
|-52
|217
|K-22-230
|351591
|6156091
|986
|320
|-45
|398
|K-22-231
|351476
|6156219
|993
|120
|-45
|212
|K-22-232
|351476
|6156220
|993
|95
|-45
|197
|K-22-233
|351487
|6156253
|995
|100
|-45
|188
|K-22-235
|351492
|6156551
|1014
|85
|-55
|242
|K-22-236
|351489
|6156638
|1013
|85
|-55
|279
|K-22-255
|351617
|6156083
|989
|298
|-65
|552
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)
Kwanika
An independent assay Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program has been in place throughout the drilling campaigns carried out by Serengeti and Northwest Copper since 2006. Control samples have included Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), pulp blanks, and quarter-core twin samples (field duplicates).
CRMs were prepared by CDN Resource Labs Ltd. (CDN) of Langley, BC or by Ore Research & Exploration P/L in Australia. Most of the standards used are certified for both copper and gold values. Two standards are not certified for gold and are deemed“Provisional”. Blank material comprised packets of pulverized barren material. The 2020-2021 drilling campaign used a certified blank, also prepared by CDN. Pulp blanks are used to assess contamination during assaying. During 2021, a small number of coarse blanks (unmineralized garden stone) were used to assess contamination during preparation.
Twin samples were produced by cutting the initial core sample interval in half and leaving one half in the core box. The half to be sent to the laboratory for analyses was then quartered by cutting each piece in half again and putting one quarter of the core in one sample bag and the other quarter of the core in a separate sample bag. Twin samples are generally used to assess sampling precision and mineralization homogeneity.
A full report on QA/QC is available in the 2023 PEA technical report.
About NorthWest Copper:
NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .
On Behalf of NorthWest Copper Corp.
“Paul Olmsted”
CEO, NorthWest Copper
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).
Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
1 See NI 43-101 technical report titled“Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
2CuEq assumes long term USD metal prices of $2210/oz gold, $4.25/lbs copper and $27.70/oz silver, calculated as follows:CuEq = Cu % + (Au g/t /31.1035g/oz * $2210/oz) / ($4.25/lb * * 100 + (Ag g/t * $27.70/oz) / * 0
3 Holes within 30 degrees of dip direction and moderate to high angle to zone, low-angle holes are filtered out.
4 CuEq assumes long term USD metal prices of $2210/oz gold, $4.25/lbs copper and $27.70/oz silver, calculated as follows: Cu % + (Au g/t * $2210/oz) / ($4.25/lbs * * 100 + (Ag g/t * $27.70/oz) / * 100
5 Assays from current exploration database, values are uncapped
6 Estimated true widths based on collar dip and average zone dip (180 - (zone dip + collar dip))
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
