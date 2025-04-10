Ntara Debuts 2025 Digital Commerce Benchmark Report At Akeneo Unlock Chicago

Ntara wordmark in black underlined

Ntara debuted its second annual Digital Commerce Benchmark Report with insights about how businesses are approaching PXM.

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ntara, a leader in product experience management (PXM) services, presented its 2025 Digital Benchmarking Report at Akeneo Unlock Chicago. The study analyzed the digital maturity and go-to-market strategies of consumer brands and industrial manufacturers for the second year.The report continues the annual benchmark study of how brands and manufacturers achieve their common goal of designing, making, marketing, and selling physical products across multiple channels.“This research empowers brands and manufacturers with greater certainty about where they should be investing their digital dollars,” says Andy Didyk, CEO.“There's more confusion than ever in the marketplace right now, as well as more pressure to get it right.”The report shows that companies using both PIM and DAM software to bring products to market are leading in most categories. They report 36% higher digital maturity levels and 39% greater confidence when comparing themselves to the competition.Respondents to this study represent 142 unique companies across 12 verticals and more than $53B in annual revenue.“This research is critical for understanding how our clients and prospects use PIM and DAM,” said Andy Tyra, Chief Product Officer from Akeneo.“This study creates a practical benchmark for PIM and DAM users to better understand their digital maturity compared to the competition.”“As the system of record for digital assets, we enable brands to personalize content delivery and maintain brand consistency across all of their digital channels,” said Jay Vigeland, Bynder's SVP of Partnerships.“The insights from this study will be valuable to our clients, prospects, partners, and the entire industry to help them accelerate their time to market and drive higher conversions.”Download the 2025 report.About NtaraNtara is a consulting and systems integration firm that specializes in product experience management (PXM), including PIM, DAM, ecommerce, omnichannel strategy, digital shelf analytics, buyer research, and ongoing analytics. The firm works with consumer product brands and industrial product manufacturers to optimize their product processes and go-to-market strategies.About AkeneoAkeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM). Leading brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, and more utilize Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, app marketplace, and partner network to create elevated product experiences through product data enrichment, syndication, and supplier onboarding data.About BynderBynder goes far beyond managing digital assets. The AI-powered digital asset management platform enables teams to conquer the chaos of proliferating content, touchpoints, and relationships in order to thrive. Bynder enables more than 1.7M users across more than 4,000 organizations, including Spotify, Puma, Five Guys, and Icelandair. With powerful and intuitive solutions that embrace the way people want to work, and a richly integrated ecosystem, Bynder is the brand ally that unifies and transforms the creation and sharing of assets, inspiring teams, delighting customers, and elevating businesses.

