403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Istanbul Hosts 2Nd Round Of Russia-US Talks On Diplomatic Normalization
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 10 (KUNA) -- The second round of diplomatic talks between Russia and the United States started on Thursday in Istanbul, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at normalizing the operations of diplomatic missions between the two countries.
The Russian delegation is led by Alexander Darchiev, who is expected to assume the position of Russia's next ambassador to the United States. Heading the American delegation is Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.
The discussions focus on eliminating technical obstacles that delay the effective functioning of diplomatic missions, as well as on improving the working conditions of diplomatic personnel.
The talks also address several key logistical and administrative issues.
Among the main topics under consideration are the restoration of diplomatic properties and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and the United States.
This round follows the first session held on February 27 at the US Consulate in Istanbul. It marks the second meeting of its kind in the Turkish city and represents a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in light of current global tensions.
The meeting is taking place at a critical moment, amid heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and recent developments in the Middle East, especially the escalating situation in Gaza and increased strain among major world powers. (end)
to
The Russian delegation is led by Alexander Darchiev, who is expected to assume the position of Russia's next ambassador to the United States. Heading the American delegation is Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.
The discussions focus on eliminating technical obstacles that delay the effective functioning of diplomatic missions, as well as on improving the working conditions of diplomatic personnel.
The talks also address several key logistical and administrative issues.
Among the main topics under consideration are the restoration of diplomatic properties and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and the United States.
This round follows the first session held on February 27 at the US Consulate in Istanbul. It marks the second meeting of its kind in the Turkish city and represents a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in light of current global tensions.
The meeting is taking place at a critical moment, amid heightened geopolitical tensions stemming from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and recent developments in the Middle East, especially the escalating situation in Gaza and increased strain among major world powers. (end)
to
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment