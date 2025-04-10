Wishpond Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2024 Financial Results Video Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF ) (the " Company " or " Wishpond "), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it expects to release its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Adrian Lim, Chief Financial Officer. Webinar Details:

Date: April 24, 2025 Time: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Webinar Registration: Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local) Meeting ID #: 838 2959 6589

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Per: "Ali Tajskandar"

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: .

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on April 24, 2025, and host a conference call on the same day, such statements are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in auditor review, requests for additional information from auditors, the availability of employees and consultants, other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the audit and other factors may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

