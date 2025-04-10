Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends The Gori Law Firm To The Family Of A Former Oil Refinery Worker With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Louisiana-Expect Better Compensation Results

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center highly recommends the Gori Law Firm to the family of a former oil refinery worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana to ensure the best possible compensation results for the person with these types of cancers. Compensation for an oil refinery worker who now has mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms.

The group says, "Louisiana is one of the nation's top states for refining crude oil and it has been this way for generations. Tens of thousands of people work at oil refineries in Louisiana and before the early 1980s there were no prohibitions related to exposure to asbestos at a workplace like this. The types of workers most at risk for asbestos exposure were maintenance workers or members of repair crews. In addition, skilled trades or construction workers who were subcontractors involved in refinery expansion projects might have also had significant exposure to asbestos.

"If your husband or dad is a former oil refinery worker in Louisiana and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2016 for an informative conversation about compensation. We have endorsed the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.