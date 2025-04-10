Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fixing Of Interest Rate And Refinancing Triggers


2025-04-10 05:45:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

10 April 2025


Company Announcement number 31/2025

Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers

Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.

The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone
+45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment

  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 31-2025_uk

MENAFN10042025004107003653ID1109413086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search