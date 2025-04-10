(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



10 April 2025



Company Announcement number 31/2025

Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers

Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.

The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone

+45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 31-2025_uk