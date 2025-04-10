Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flex LNG - AGM Notice


2025-04-10 05:31:14
HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX LNG LTD. (the 'Company') announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at .

The Board of Directors
FLEX LNG LTD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

Flex LNG - 20F 2024

Flex LNG - AGM Notice 2025

SOURCE Flex LNG

