Exorapad Reaches 95,000 XRP Raised, Set To Become The RWA Launchpad Of The XRP Ecosystem As Presale Ends In A Few Hours

CORK, Ireland, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the innovative AI-driven launchpad dedicated to tokenizing Real World Assets (RWA) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) on the XRP Ledger, has reached a significant milestone by raising over 95,000 XRP in its ongoing presale.

The rapid inflow of contributions underscores ExoraPad's rising popularity in the XRP community and among investors keen to secure early exposure to one of the most promising new platforms within the XRP ecosystem coupled with the fact the the Presale ends in a few hours.

Why ExoraPad Stands Apart in the XRP Ecosystem

Unlike conventional crypto projects, ExoraPad uniquely blends advanced artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, setting a new standard for transparency, efficiency, and security in token launches.

ExoraPad is purpose-built to empower innovative projects aiming to tokenize RWAs, including real estate, commodities, bonds, and infrastructure networks.

The result is an ecosystem attracting considerable attention from sophisticated investors and institutions eager for early access to secure, tangible asset-backed crypto opportunities.

Unmatched Utility of the $EXP Token

ExoraPad's native token, $EXP, serves as the cornerstone of the platform, granting holders a range of benefits, including:



Early Priority Access: $EXP holders gain exclusive early entry into vetted projects focused on RWAs, DePIN, and innovative XRPL-based ventures, delivering significant first-mover advantages.



Attractive Staking Rewards: Investors can stake their tokens for generous yields, ensuring a stable stream of passive income while strengthening the platform's tokenomics.

Fee Sharing and Token Buybacks: Holders directly benefit from a unique revenue-sharing structure. ExoraPad redistributes portions of platform fees to token holders and performs periodic token buybacks to sustain token value and market stability.

A Strong Developmental Roadmap

ExoraPad continues to deliver on critical milestones, building investor confidence:



Security Audit Completion: To uphold trust, the $EXP token and its associated smart contracts are currently audited by established blockchain security experts.



Presale Success: With over 95,000 XRP raised, ExoraPad has convincingly surpassed its initial softcap, demonstrating strong investor belief in the project's vision and capability.

Launchpad Prototype Scheduled: The highly anticipated first prototype of ExoraPad's launchpad UI will debut in Q2 2025, providing a tangible demonstration of its powerful, user-friendly interface and advanced analytics capabilities.



How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Investors can still join the presale in its final hours:



Purchase XRP: Obtain XRP tokens from reliable exchanges.



Create a Trustline: Set up an XRP-compatible wallet, such as the Xaman Wallet, and activate the $EXP token trustline.

Secure Your $EXP Tokens: Visit ExoraPad's official presale page at , send your XRP, and confirm your allocation.



Upon presale completion, $EXP tokens will be distributed directly to holders' wallets.

Last Chance to Participate

With the presale ending in a few hours, time is running out to secure $EXP tokens at presale prices.

Given the powerful narrative around asset tokenization and DePIN growth, ExoraPad's upcoming exchange listing and platform demo are expected to amplify interest significantly.

