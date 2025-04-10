CMIT Solutions Launches Cybersecurity Evaluation Program For Oakland Businesses

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new cybersecurity assessment initiative launched by CMIT Solutions is offering small and mid-sized businesses in Oakland and Walnut Creek a proactive approach to managing digital threats. This strategic development comes at a time when organizations face rising risks from ransomware, phishing, and data breaches.The program is built around CMIT Solutions' proprietary Cybersecurity Assessment, designed to help companies evaluate vulnerabilities in their current infrastructure. Participating businesses receive a comprehensive risk profile, along with prioritized recommendations tailored to industry-specific compliance standards.“As cyberattacks grow in both frequency and sophistication, it's critical for businesses to identify risks before they become incidents,” said a representative from CMIT Solutions.“This assessment is not just a technical audit-it's a strategic tool for long-term operational resilience.”In addition to vulnerability scanning and risk scoring, the service incorporates consultation on regulatory compliance, from HIPAA to PCI-DSS. The goal is to bridge the gap between technical awareness and practical implementation across different business sectors.About CMIT Solutions of Oakland: CMIT Solutions of Oakland delivers expert IT services with a focus on reliability, security, and scalability. Serving businesses across Oakland and Walnut Creek, the company provides proactive technology support through managed services, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic IT consulting.

