Rain, Hailstorm Likely In Parts Of KP Amid Partly Cloudy Weather

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with chances of rain and hailstorm at isolated places, including the provincial capital Peshawar.

According to the latest weather advisory, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rainfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Malakand, with a possibility of hail at some spots.

Rain with thunder is also likely in Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda, while similar weather patterns are predicted for Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, and Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, southern districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, and North and South Waziristan may also experience rain with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Peshawar received light rain on Wednesday, while Dir recorded the highest rainfall at 15 mm. Malam Jabba received 11 mm, Kalam 9 mm, Kohistan 10 mm, Saidu Sharif (Swat) 4 mm, and Chitral 1 mm.

Temperature readings recorded yesterday include 21°C in Peshawar, 12°C in Chitral, 9°C in Upper Dir, 7°C in Kalam, 8°C in Malam Jabba, 23°C in Dera Ismail Khan, and 22°C in Bannu.