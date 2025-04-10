Local Network Suspected In Targeted Attacks On Clerics In Peshawar: CCPO
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qasim Ali Khan said that four clerics have been targeted in the city over the past month, resulting in the deaths of three religious scholars and injuries to another.
He noted that the planning and execution of these attacks took place in a limited local area, and comprehensive investigations are underway to trace those responsible. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been engaged to assist in tracking the culprits through forensic and technical means.
Providing further details, the CCPO disclosed that Zahid Khan, a cleric who was recently martyred in the Achini area, had received a suspicious phone call from unidentified individuals just days before the incident. The call is being examined as part of the FIA's ongoing probe.
Police officials stated that significant leads have already been obtained during the preliminary investigation and expressed confidence that the actual perpetrators will soon be identified and apprehended.
