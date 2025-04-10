Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Sloviansk With Drones In Evening, Damaging Garage Association

2025-04-10 05:09:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday evening, April 9, Russian drones attacked Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration (CMA), Vadym Liakh, posted this on Facebook .

According to him, at about 20:00, Sloviansk was attacked by another UAV.

A repair box and a car were damaged in the Buran garage company on Vynohradna Street.

Read also: Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian artillery regiment command post in Kherson region

There were no casualties, emphasized Lyakh.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 9, four people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling - in Novoekonomichne, Bahatyr, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk. Two more people were injured.

Photo: Sloviansk CMA

