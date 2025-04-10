Russians Strike Sloviansk With Drones In Evening, Damaging Garage Association
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration (CMA), Vadym Liakh, posted this on Facebook .
According to him, at about 20:00, Sloviansk was attacked by another UAV.
A repair box and a car were damaged in the Buran garage company on Vynohradna Street.Read also: Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian artillery regiment command post in Kherson region
There were no casualties, emphasized Lyakh.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 9, four people died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling - in Novoekonomichne, Bahatyr, Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk. Two more people were injured.
Photo: Sloviansk CMA
