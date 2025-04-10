Trial Continues In Baku For 15 Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex on the
criminal case involving 15 individuals of Armenian origin accused
of committing grave war crimes and crimes against humanity,
Azernews reports. The proceedings are being
chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.
Among the accused is David Babayan, who previously testified in
court, responding to prosecutors' questions related to specific
episodes.
The accused are facing a wide array of serious charges,
including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement,
torture, persecution, military robbery, and other acts considered
violations of international law. These crimes are alleged to have
been committed during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani
territories by its armed forces and the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh
Republic.”
The list of defendants includes prominent figures such as Arayik
Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and others formerly
involved in the political and military structures of the illegal
regime.
They are being tried under multiple articles of Azerbaijan's
Criminal Code, including but not limited to:
Article 100 (aggressive war),
Article 103 (genocide),
Article 107 (forced displacement),
Article 113 (torture),
Article 120 (willful killing),
Article 214 (terrorism),
Article 278 (forcible change of the constitutional
structure),
Article 279 (creation of illegal armed groups).
The trial marks a significant step in Azerbaijan's legal pursuit
of accountability for the crimes committed during decades of
conflict in and around Garabagh. Further hearings are expected as
the court continues to examine extensive charges and
testimonies.
CommentsNo comment