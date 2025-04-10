403
Crude’S V-Shaped Recovery: How Oil Benchmarks Rebounded From Four-Year Lows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of this morning (April 10, 2025), WTI crude is trading at $61.38 per barrel, showing a slight increase of +0.080 (+0.13%), while Brent crude stands at $64.67, up +0.150 (+0.23%).
This represents a modest recovery following one of the most volatile trading weeks in recent years. Both benchmarks had plummeted to four-year lows earlier this week, with Brent dropping below $60 per barrel for the first time since February 2021.
The oil market experienced a dramatic rebound yesterday, with Brent achieving its largest single-day increase since October, before prices partially retreated overnight. This volatility reflects the market's reaction to abrupt shifts in US tariff policy and ongoing concerns about global economic growth.
Key Market Drivers
US-China Trade Tensions
The primary driver behind recent oil price movements has been the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China. Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of increased tariffs on numerous countries.
This announcement triggered an immediate positive market response. However, he simultaneously escalated duties on Chinese imports to 125%, maintaining significant pressure on the world's largest oil importer.
Zhou, an analyst at the Research Institute Shanghai, commented: "Given the improbable near-term resolution of the U.S.-China trade conflict, it is unlikely that this rebound will evolve into a significant trend reversal".
The implementation of these tariffs has sparked widespread concerns about a potential global recession that could severely impact energy demand. This fear has been reflected in financial markets, with the S&P 500 experiencing one of the most dramatic reversals seen in the past fifty years on Tuesday.
OPEC+ Production Decisions
Adding to market pressures, OPEC+ recently decided to ease production restrictions more rapidly than anticipated, raising concerns about oversupply.
Specifically, the coalition plans to increase output in May by 411,000 barrels per day, a move that analysts believe could push the market into surplus.
Ashley Kelty, analyst at Panmure Liberum, noted: "Some U.S. analysts suggested that the White House wants to drive oil prices closer to $50 as the administration believes that the U.S. oil and gas industry can survive a period of disruption.
We see this goal as somewhat delusional ... and it will merely see U.S. production shut in and open the door for OPEC to reclaim its position as the swing producer".
Regional Market Analysis
North American Oil Market
WTI's current $3.32 discount to Brent reflects ample U.S. inventories and pipeline constraints, particularly in the Permian Basin. Eagle Ford crude experienced a 9.85% decline to $57.18, underscoring the vulnerability of shale producers to price swings.
Contrary to expectations, API data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended April 4, compared with projections for a build of about 1.4 million barrels. This unexpected drawdown provided some support for oil prices.
Industry experts suggest that US drilling activity could slow significantly if WTI prices remain below $65 per barrel, potentially affecting future supply.
Asian and European Markets
In Asia, economic concerns continue to mount as Chinese data indicated that consumer deflation persisted for a second consecutive month in March, while factory deflation extended into its 30th month.
Chinese leaders are expected to meet today to discuss potential economic stimulus measures, particularly for struggling sectors like housing and consumer spending.
In the European natural gas market, futures prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands decreased 27 cents to a weekly average of $13.08/MMBtu. Meanwhile, Russia's ESPO Blend oil price fell below the $60 per barrel Western price cap level for the first time ever on Monday.
Investment Flows and Market Sentiment
The market volatility has triggered significant movements in oil-related investment products. The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF experienced an outflow of $72.2 million, the largest since early 2020, indicating that some investors are taking profits as oil prices fall.
Conversely, the United States Oil Fund saw a surge of $275 million in inflows, although it subsequently faced an outflow of $98.7 million. Overall, the crude oil market recorded an $11.6 billion net inflow in the week ending April 4, highlighting renewed investor interest despite the uncertainty.
Retail investors have increasingly engaged with commodity-linked products, contributing to market liquidity but also potentially amplifying short-term volatility.
Technical Analysis and Price Outlook
From a technical perspective, WTI crude recently broke through the support area at the $60 level but has since rebounded above this threshold. The market now faces significant resistance at $65, which represents a "massive barrier" according to technical analysts.
For Brent crude, technical analysis revealed an indecision doji candle on the daily timeframe, potentially hinting at a recovery. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) had entered oversold territory, suggesting a possible momentum shift.
Key resistance levels for Brent are identified at $66.42, $68.17, and $69.52, while support exists at $62.76, $61.00, and the psychological $60.00 level.
Several segments of the oil futures market remain in contango-a bearish pricing structure where short-term contracts are priced lower than those for longer durations. This structure typically indicates expectations of oversupply.
Expert Opinions and Forecasts
Goldman Sachs has revised its oil price forecasts, projecting that Brent and WTI crude will reach $62 and $58 per barrel, respectively, by December 2025, before declining further to $55 and $51 by December 2026. These projections assume that the U.S. economy will avoid a recession and that OPEC+ will modestly increase supply.
Under a recession scenario, Goldman predicts Brent could drop to $58 by December 2025 and $50 by December 2026. In a more severe scenario involving both global economic slowdown and complete reversal of OPEC+ production cuts, they forecast Brent prices could plummet to just below $40 per barrel by late 2026.
Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte, remarked: "We may anticipate oil prices to revert to their broader downward trend once the current optimism surrounding the tariff reprieve diminishes. Demand-side challenges remain, with China's growth outlook jeopardized by ongoing reciprocal measures".
Conclusion
The oil market continues to navigate exceptional volatility driven primarily by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic concerns. While today's modest price recovery offers some respite, structural challenges remain.
The interplay between US-China trade relations, OPEC+ production decisions, and global economic growth will likely continue to drive price movements in the coming weeks.
Market participants should closely monitor developments in trade negotiations, upcoming inventory data, and signals from Chinese policymakers regarding potential stimulus measures, as these factors will be crucial in determining the medium-term trajectory of oil prices.
