Colombian Peso Rebounds After Week-Long Dollar Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A TradingView chart published today reveals the Colombian peso has stabilized at 4,297.5 against the US dollar following dramatic market swings. The currency pair shows no change as of 07:04 UTC on April 10, 2025, ending a period of extreme volatility.
The peso endured a brutal weakening phase that began on April 4. Exchange rates jumped from approximately 4,160 to above 4,400 in just two trading days. This represented a depreciation of nearly 6% for the Colombian currency against the greenback.
Market pressure continued building through April 8-9. The dollar reached a peak of approximately 4,492.7 against the peso, marking the weakest point for the Colombian currency in the period shown on the chart.
Yesterday witnessed a dramatic reversal in market sentiment. The peso strengthened considerably as the USD/COP rate plunged from around 4,440 to 4,297.5. This represents a 3.2% appreciation for the Colombian currency in a single trading session.
The chart indicates a technical correction may be underway. Current price sits below short-term moving averages but remains above longer-term indicators. The 4,352 and 4,368 levels now function as immediate resistance points for dollar strength.
Support for the dollar appears established around 4,244, with a stronger level near 4,203.7. These technical levels will likely play crucial roles in determining near-term price direction.
The sudden peso strength aligns with broader market movements. Global risk sentiment improved yesterday following changes in expected trade policies. Commodities central to Colombia's export economy also showed signs of stabilization.
Colombian Peso Gains Momentum
Colombia's central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 9.50%. This significant yield differential against the US Federal Reserve's 4.25-4.50% range provides underlying support for the peso.
Trading volumes reportedly surged to approximately 70% above daily averages yesterday. Market participants aggressively repositioned as sentiment shifted, unwinding previous defensive positions.
The peso's performance today will determine whether yesterday's correction marks a sustainable trend reversal. Traders remain watchful of US inflation data expected later today. This economic release could significantly impact Federal Reserve policy expectations.
Energy prices continue influencing the Colombian peso's trajectory. As a major petroleum exporter, Colombia's economic outlook remains tied to global oil markets. Stability in this sector provides fundamental support for the currency.
Market analysts emphasize that US-China trade developments still pose risks to emerging market currencies. The implementation of targeted tariffs creates potential for renewed volatility despite yesterday's peso gains.
