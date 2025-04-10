403
Mexican Peso Rebounds After Dramatic Plunge Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data shows the Mexican peso recovered substantial ground against the US dollar this morning after yesterday's dramatic depreciation.
The USD/MXN pair traded at 20.32662 as of 07:17 UTC on April 10, 2025, representing a marginal gain of 0.05% from the previous close. The peso experienced extreme volatility over the past 24 hours.
It plummeted to 21.07 against the greenback during yesterday's session before staging an impressive recovery. The currency has now strengthened by nearly 3.6% from yesterday's peak, reflecting improved market sentiment toward Mexican assets.
Escalating trade tensions between the United States and China triggered the peso's sharp depreciation yesterday. President Trump recently hiked tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%, combining the minimum 84% additional duty announced last week with previous tariffs.
China retaliated with matching 84% tariffs on American imports. Mexico City financial analysts attributed the peso's volatility directly to these trade war developments.
The currency breached the psychologically important 21 pesos per dollar threshold, raising alarm among investors and currency traders. Local inflation also ticked up to 3.80% in March from 3.77% in February, showing early effects of tariffs on Mexican prices.
Mexican Peso Consolidates Amid Interest Rate Cuts
The peso has now stabilized within a technical range between 19.80 and 21.00 against the dollar. This morning's trading established support at 20.29310 and resistance at 20.36058, suggesting consolidation after the extreme movements.
Bank of Mexico still plans to cut its key interest rate at its May 15 monetary policy meeting. The central bank last reduced borrowing costs in March, lowering its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 9%.
This monetary easing continues despite decreasing interest rate differentials between Mexico and the US. Mexico has so far escaped direct tariffs from the Trump administration.
The countries have maintained productive relations over recent weeks, helping the peso avoid additional pressure. However, indirect effects from Trump's 25% tariffs on foreign-made automobiles could still impact Mexico's substantial auto manufacturing sector.
Market sentiment remains cautious as traders monitor developments in the US-China dispute. The peso's swift recovery from yesterday's lows indicates confidence that Mexico might continue avoiding direct tariffs. The currency pair will likely experience continued volatility but remain range-bound between 19.80 and 21.00 through April.
Traders watch closely for policy shifts from both the Federal Reserve and Banxico as global trade tensions persist. The peso's stability amid these pressures highlights Mexico's relative economic resilience in a challenging global environment.
