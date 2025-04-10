403
Ramos welcomes US Club World Cup, emphasizes Mexican fan support
(MENAFN) Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place this summer in the United States, and offered praise for both the tournament’s new format and the growing football culture in North America.
Speaking to FIFA's official website, Ramos described the revamped competition as a major chance for clubs and players to demonstrate their quality. "It’s a great opportunity for each of us to showcase our level, not just individually but also as a team," he said.
Ramos, 39, endorsed the decision to hold the tournament in the U.S., noting that football is gaining traction in both the U.S. and Mexico. "I think it’s a wise decision. It’s all about getting the American world to learn a bit more about that passion for football. Because in Europe, perhaps, we have a little bit more passion for it. But in the United States, with the number of people there maybe or, I don’t know, American football, the NBA and lots of other sports, football perhaps hasn’t had the impact that it has had in our countries."
The defender also emphasized the importance of Mexican fan support, especially in Los Angeles, which hosts a large Mexican community. "Well for us, it’s a very positive thing, right? Knowing that Los Angeles also has a large number of Mexicans and many of our supporters. I think it’s essential to feel the love, the warmth, the support of our fans in those moments. It’ll be very important, regardless of the fact that we’re playing away from home." he said, stressing the emotional impact of feeling fan support while playing abroad.
Ramos acknowledged the significance it would hold for Mexican side Monterrey to win the tournament, suggesting that with the right mindset, anything is achievable. "Well, the goal is to compete head-to-head with any opponent, right? I think in the end, there’s something that’s non-negotiable: your attitude. In football, the smallest detail can change many things, but something that should never be in doubt is your commitment, your effort and your dedication." he said.
Reflecting on the unveiling of the new trophy, Ramos said it symbolized part of what attracted him to the region and its competitions. "The other day, when (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino presented the new trophy with (US President Donald) Trump, the truth is, it’s a beautiful trophy. And in the end, that’s also part of the motivation that brought me to Mexico, that brought me here, because it opened up the opportunity to play in new competitions," he concluded.
