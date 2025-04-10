Conference call interim report

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife AB (publ) conference call regarding presentation of the interim report Q1 2025. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday 24 April, 2025 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

To attend the conference call, please use this link to register. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers, conference PIN, and personal PIN to access the conference. Your personal data will be processed in accordance with our privacy policy available at: Privacy policy

Register for the call here

Vitrolife Group participants:

Bronwyn Brophy O ́Connor, CEO

Helena Wennerström, acting CFO

The press release for the interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page.

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International), access code 8141544#.

Gothenburg, 10 April 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:

Amelie Wilson, Investor Relations, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

