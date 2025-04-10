Vectra Bank Colorado Welcomes Jamie Burt, Colorado Springs And Pueblo Market President

As a leader, Burt believes in the importance of patience and listening, valuing the shared perspectives that come from working as a team. "My goal is to bring added resources and energy to Vectra's existing team. I'm passionate about the potential to engage with even more of my neighbors in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and to help spread the message that this is a great place to live and do business."

Since moving to Colorado from the Midwest in 2016, Burt has discovered the countless joys of Colorado, including boating Lake Pueblo, cycling, and being walked by his three giant dogs. Jamie and his wife have two grown children, one currently serving in the Navy, and one retired Air Force. They are thrilled to have recently welcomed their first grandchild.

Burt holds a BA in Economics from Wheaton College and is a 2008 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a member of the Southern Colorado Commercial Brokers Association and National Association for Industrial and Office Parks. He has previously held board positions at a number of community, non-profit and finance organizations.

About Vectra

With assets of $4 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 34 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION ). The bank's website address is .

