Markel Promotes Matthew Brooke To Senior Underwriter Of War And Terrorism

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Reporting to Chloe Gordge, Head of War and Terrorism at Markel, Brooke's new duties will involve driving the profitable expansion of the International War and Terrorism portfolio, by identifying gaps in political violence coverage and providing bespoke solutions to insureds, globally. He will continue underwriting new and renewal business, ensuring closer coverholder interaction and working closely with the War and Terrorism Wholesale Claims team by feeding in on wordings and claims trends, while supporting younger members in the team with their professional development.

Since Brooke started at Markel more than three years ago, he's demonstrated exceptional leadership and portfolio management skills and been instrumental in delivering a best-in-class underwriting service for clients. Prior to his arrival at Markel, Brooke spent more than eight years at W/R/B Underwriting, where he started as an operations assistant before progressing to an underwriter – specialising in political risk and political violence insurance solutions.

Gordge comments: "The war and terrorism market – by its very nature – is increasingly complex, driven by growing geopolitical events, tensions and regulatory developments, which are resulting in more advanced attacks from terror groups and lone wolves across the world. Matt's impressive background in this field will help to elevate our service and product offerings, ensuring we're able to continue providing successful risk transfer solutions for insureds, particularly in higher-risk territories, while strengthening Markel's position as a leading terrorism insurer."

