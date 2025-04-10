Switzerland Eyes Mediation Role Amid Rising Risk Of Conflict In Outer Space
In November 2021, Russia destroyed an obsolete Kosmos satellite by launching a missileExternal link 480 kilometres into space. When the Soviet-era structure exploded, hundreds of thousands of pieces of debris went flying into low Earth orbit, forcing staff on board the International Space Station (ISS) to take cover.
Back on Earth, the test served as a reminder that, with roughly 10,000 (and counting) active satellites hovering above us, space infrastructure is vulnerable to catastrophic damage – whether as a deliberate target or following a collision.
“The orbital environment has to be shared by all space actors,” said Clémence Poirier, a cyber defence researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. Due to high velocity, a single piece of debris measuring just a centimetre in diameter can destroy a satellite weighing a few tonnes, she explained.“A physical incident can eventually impact us all.”
Space-going nations large and small are grappling with this reality. Switzerland, which calls itself“one of the 20 most active nations in space” based on government investment, has drafted its first law on space operationsExternal link , now under consultation.
Its ambitions are not purely economic and scientific . As space becomes increasingly crowded with both commercial and state players, Switzerland wants toExternal link“promote responsible behaviour in space and serve as a mediator and bridge builder where possible”.More Opinion More Why Switzerland's proposed space law matters
