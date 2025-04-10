EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit implements impact investment process

Standardized, multi-stage process links, among other things, sustainability goals of the United Nations with regulatory requirements of the EU

Joint development of the impact investment process with the science-based network THE SEVENTEEN

All existing portfolio companies of DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit have successfully undergone a double materiality analysis based on the ESRS criteria Investment process also binding for future investments Frankfurt am Main, April 10, 2025 - As a pure play impact investor, DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (“Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”; ISIN: DE000A3DW408) has introduced its own impact investment process for its existing and future portfolio companies. Based on this process, all investment decisions are made using relevant ESG criteria, transparent valuation models and an ESG score developed in-house. In this way, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit ensures that the positive impact of its portfolio companies on the environment and society can be mapped using uniformly defined impact criteria and standardized methodology. The impact investment process has been developed since the fourth quarter of 2024 in collaboration with the sustainability experts from the science-based network THE SEVENTEEN. The CBS University of Applied Sciences and the Center for Advanced Sustainable Management (CASM) in Cologne were also involved. The experts responsible for developing the review process at THE SEVENTEEN included: - Prof. Dr. Torsten Weber, Professor of Sustainability Management at the CBS University of Applied Sciences - Prof. Dr. Christoph Willers, member of the Center for Advanced Sustainability Management (CASM) - Patrick Becker, Managing Partner of THE SEVENTEEN The review process for companies is based on the one hand on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. These are combined with a unique scoring model based on 40 ESG assessment criteria. The cumulative score divides companies into those with a low and a high degree of impact. Only companies with a high positive impact score are relevant for Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit as a potential investment. The economic assessment of the potential target company is then carried out. The impact investment process, which consists of four strategic phases, enables both the in-depth analysis of companies from a sustainability perspective and the long-term monitoring of impact investments. In recent weeks, all of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's existing portfolio companies have also successfully undergone a double materiality analysis based on the ESRS criteria with good results. With immediate effect, the impact investment process will be applied to all future investment decisions. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: "Sustainability needs measurability and comparability. Our impact investment process will take even better account of this requirement in future. We have involved recognized external experts to develop a best-in-class process. As a pure play impact investor, it is important to us to have an objective and reliable decision-making basis for our investments. This is not just a snapshot in time, but an ongoing analysis process that continuously influences the composition of the portfolio. We are proud of the fact that all of DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's current portfolio companies have more than met our impact requirements. We will continue to provide transparent information about our portfolio and the associated impact in the future." About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit thus pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

